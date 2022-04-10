KeyCorp Boosts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $89.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.29.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

