KeyCorp Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $118.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

