Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 379,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 230,639 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 720,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 169,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,229,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after buying an additional 289,673 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

