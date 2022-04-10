Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives $315.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.00.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 375 ($4.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

KGFHY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 112,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,264. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

