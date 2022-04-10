Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) to report $36.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.90 million and the lowest is $32.89 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $39.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $140.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.92 million to $163.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $146.49 million, with estimates ranging from $116.38 million to $176.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,694,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 68,889 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.74. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -22.54%.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

