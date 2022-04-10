Kleros (PNK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.24 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0855 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $53.24 million and $2.57 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00245943 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 622,509,253 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

