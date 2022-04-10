KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Critical Review

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Expro Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services $465.60 million 0.12 -$105.60 million ($13.27) -0.40 Expro Group $825.76 million 2.37 -$131.89 million ($2.26) -7.92

KLX Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLX Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services -25.93% -835.23% -31.42% Expro Group -23.28% -4.24% -3.19%

Volatility & Risk

KLX Energy Services has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KLX Energy Services and Expro Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

KLX Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.41%. Given KLX Energy Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than Expro Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Expro Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

