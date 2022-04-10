KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Upgraded to Hold at Danske

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KNYJY. Zacks Investment Research cut KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($62.64) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($80.22) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

KNYJY stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

