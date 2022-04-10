Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in InMode were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InMode by 19.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth $417,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth $12,772,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.92. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $99.27.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

