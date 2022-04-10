Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,732,000 after buying an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 29.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Entegris by 55.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 604,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $109.32 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.16 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

