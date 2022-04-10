Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,205,000 after purchasing an additional 94,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,808,000 after acquiring an additional 210,950 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.44.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $274.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.94 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

