Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,730,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after buying an additional 3,932,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

BKR stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

