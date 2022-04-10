Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 288.1% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,770 shares of company stock worth $76,875,587 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $162.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.89 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.54 and its 200 day moving average is $168.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

