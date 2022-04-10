Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $920,000 in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

Shares of PCOR opened at $53.71 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 over the last ninety days.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

