Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases Shares of 1,275 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 194.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,091 shares of company stock worth $79,682,618 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $416.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

