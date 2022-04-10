Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 5,010 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

