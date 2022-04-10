Kuntal Kumar Verma Sells 2,490 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $194,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kuntal Kumar Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $183,267.21.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $77.61 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,964,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,911,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $6,349,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

