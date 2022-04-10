Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.42.

LRCX traded down $11.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $491.64. 1,045,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,803. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,937 shares of company stock worth $8,217,843. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

