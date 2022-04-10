Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Major Shareholder Sells $47,336.25 in Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $15.89 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $526.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 297,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 573,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LE. StockNews.com began coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.