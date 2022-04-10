Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 466.4% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $10.48 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

