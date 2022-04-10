Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $161,000 in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NHICU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,888,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHICU opened at $9.92 on Friday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

NewHold Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination with an industrial technology business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

