Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,343,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSEU opened at $10.13 on Friday. Rose Hill Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

