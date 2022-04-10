Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 19,242 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.74 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -344.41%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

