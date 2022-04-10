Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 4,700 Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of FTAC Athena Acquisition worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 329.9% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,364,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 4,417.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,127,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,180 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 12,095.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 991,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 983,832 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 423.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 807,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 653,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 38.0% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 497,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 136,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.