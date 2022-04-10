Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $142,000 Position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4,138.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 57,936 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

MXE stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.