Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

