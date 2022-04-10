Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSEA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.24. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Ho acquired 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $274,151.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Qin Zhou acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 155,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,693. Corporate insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 159.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 73.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 125.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 634,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.