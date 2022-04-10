Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lantronix by 357.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTRX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 178,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $234.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 2.29. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LTRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

