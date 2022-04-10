Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $31.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Leslie’s by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period.

LESL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.71. 2,024,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

