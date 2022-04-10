Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $172,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

