LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.15 Million

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) to report $573.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $579.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $567.87 million. LHC Group reported sales of $524.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LHC Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.54. 490,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,984. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.46. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.