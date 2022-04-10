LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.15 Million

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) to report $573.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $579.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $567.87 million. LHC Group reported sales of $524.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on LHCG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LHC Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.54. 490,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,984. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.46. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

