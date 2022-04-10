Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.98 Million

Brokerages expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.91 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year sales of $42.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.23 million to $56.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $210.78 million, with estimates ranging from $142.19 million to $299.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LICY shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

LICY opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Li-Cycle by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

