Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

LICY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $7.33 on Friday. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

