Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,613,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,740,000 after buying an additional 240,408 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,302,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Global by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,213,000 after buying an additional 3,945,011 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,455,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,339,000 after purchasing an additional 74,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,051,000 after purchasing an additional 232,655 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

