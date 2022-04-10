Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $151.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $147.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.87.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Life Storage by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after buying an additional 400,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Life Storage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,684,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Life Storage by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,230,000 after buying an additional 118,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after buying an additional 51,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.