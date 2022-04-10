Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Life Time Group stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. Life Time Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $23.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,469,000.

About Life Time Group (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

