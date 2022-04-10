Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

LIND stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $757.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $50,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,685 shares of company stock worth $1,322,961 over the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,961 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

