Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,397. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.45. The stock has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.