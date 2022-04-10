Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $242,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYV traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.88. 995,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,171. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.15. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYV. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $8,562,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,771 shares of company stock worth $81,302,778 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

