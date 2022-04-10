Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture company. Local Bounti, formerly known as Leo Holdings III Corp, is based in HAMILTON, Mont. “

Get Local Bounti alerts:

LOCL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

LOCL opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCL. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.