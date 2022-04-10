Loop Capital Lowers Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.98. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kennametal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.