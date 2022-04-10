Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

