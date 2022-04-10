Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.02 on Friday, reaching $206.66. 5,065,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,968. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.17 and a 200 day moving average of $231.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

