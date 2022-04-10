Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 M-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.33 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.10-$13.60 EPS.
NYSE:LOW opened at $206.66 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.77.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.65.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
