LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.22

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 15986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LXU shares. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.79.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $190.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,798 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 394,294 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 910,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 287,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 308,175 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

