Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

