Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.79. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 222.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

