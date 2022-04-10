M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. M.D.C. reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $12.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

MDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of MDC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 748,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,585. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 645.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in M.D.C. by 32.0% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 185,519 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in M.D.C. by 38.2% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 102,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in M.D.C. by 3.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

