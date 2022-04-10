M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $60.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 645.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. by 38.2% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 102,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in M.D.C. by 3.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in M.D.C. by 30.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

