MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

MGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $550.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 908.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 186,543 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

